Chilliwack Rotary 2024 Indoor Book Sale: October 27 – November 2 at Heritage Park (VIDEO)

Chilliwack – The annual Chilliwack Rotary 2024 Indoor Book Sale: Oct 27 – Nov 2 at Heritage Park.

Website details are here.

Since 1984, the Rotary Club of Chilliwack has held their annual book sale to raise funds for community and international projects. In 2020, they began having a one-day outdoor book sale in the summer, to supplement the week-long book sale in the fall.

Rotary relies on the community of Chilliwack for their donations of reading materials. Throughout the year, a dedicated team of Rotarians, friends and community members sort the donated books. Rotary are very thankful for the generosity of the Chilliwack community.

The sale is cash, debit or credit only. They are unable to accept cheques or electronic transfers. American cash is accepted at par.

Some of the projects we supported either in whole or in part the past few years:

• Ann Davis Transition Society – electric stove

• Bernard Elementary PAC – Christmas dinner

• Central Elementary PAC – ArtStart

• Central Elementary School/School District 33 – Super Science Club

• Chilliwack & District Senior Resources Society – Peer Counseling

• Chilliwack Community Services – “Chilliwack Connect”

• RCMP – Stillwood Camp Academy for youth

• Robertson Elementary PAC – washer & dryer

• Salvation Army of Chilliwack – Industrial Coffee Machine

• Watson Elementary PAC – playground complex

Some of the larger Community Projects partially funded by the Book Sale in the past few years:

• Browne Creek Wetlands – trail development

• Central Community Park – park redevelopment and water park

• Chilliwack Cultural Centre Rotary Hall

• Chilliwack General Hospital – emergency room upgrade

• Great Blue Heron Nature Reserve – interpretive centre and outdoor classroom

• Peach Creek Trail – trail development

• Rotary Trail – Vedder River – trail development