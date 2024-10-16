TEDx Abbotsford, Friday November 15

Abbotsford – TEDxAbbotsford presents its 2024 event, themed “The Power of Gratitude,” taking place on Friday November 15 at The University of the Fraser Valley, Abbotsford. This year’s event promises to be a profound exploration of the transformative nature of gratitude and its impact on mental, physical, and societal well-being.

The 2024 Theme: The Power of Gratitude

Gratitude, a concept celebrated by both philosophers and scientists, serves as more than a polite gesture. It has the power to shift perspectives, deepen relationships, and foster resilience. Research shows that embracing gratitude can lead to improved mental health, increased happiness, and even physical well-being. TEDxAbbotsford 2024 invites attendees to explore how this simple, yet powerful, practice can inspire meaningful change in both personal lives and broader communities.

Speaker Line-up

TEDxAbbotsford is honored to host an array of speakers for 2024::

Monique Bellamy – Stand-up comedian and motivational speaker specializing in resilience, self-love, and personal growth through humor.

– Stand-up comedian and motivational speaker specializing in resilience, self-love, and personal growth through humor. Catherine Ducharme – Founder of Fluency Leadership, a professional coach committed to building positive leadership and appreciative workplaces.

– Founder of Fluency Leadership, a professional coach committed to building positive leadership and appreciative workplaces. Dr. Lauren Erland – Canada Research Chair in Berry Horticulture at UFV, leading research in environmental resilience for berry crops.

– Canada Research Chair in Berry Horticulture at UFV, leading research in environmental resilience for berry crops. Dr. Allyson Jule – Dean of the Faculty of Education, Community, and Human Development at UFV, with a focus on gender equity in education.

– Dean of the Faculty of Education, Community, and Human Development at UFV, with a focus on gender equity in education. Dr. Fiona MacDonald – Assistant Professor specializing in gender politics and co-editor of key feminist research publications.

– Assistant Professor specializing in gender politics and co-editor of key feminist research publications. Dr. Amber Gazso – Sociology Professor at UFV with expertise in family sociology, gender studies, and social policy.

– Sociology Professor at UFV with expertise in family sociology, gender studies, and social policy. Rimmi Purewal – Crime Prevention Specialist and community safety advocate, promoting inclusivity and cultural awareness.

– Crime Prevention Specialist and community safety advocate, promoting inclusivity and cultural awareness. Dr. Khyati Shetty – Director of the School of Business at UFV and recognized global leader in education and women’s empowerment.

Organizer’s Insight

Melanie Beerda, one of the event’s organizers, shared her vision for the event: “Gratitude has the potential to shift perspectives and create lasting connections. We’re excited to offer a space for the community to reflect, grow, and embrace this powerful force for change.”

Sponsors & Partnerships

TEDxAbbotsford 2024 has been made possible thanks to the generous support of its community and sponsors, including The University of the Fraser Valley, Community Futures, Auguston, Abbotsford Tourism, Abbotsford Innovation Network, Conexkt Innovation Studio, The Abbotsford Chamber of Commerce, PressLand Printing, Allegra Printing, Vanspec Marketing, Illustrate Collective, and MSP Production.

Tickets and Registration

Tickets are now available at https://www.tedxabbotsford.com.

November 15, 2024 – Evered Hall, Student Union Building, 33844 King Rd, Abbotsford, BC

10:00 pm – Closing & Afterparty

5:00 pm – Opening Doors & Badges Distribution

6:00 pm – First series of talks

7:30 pm – Refreshments & Food Break

8:30 pm – Second series of talks

Friday November 15 at UFV Abbotsford. Evered Hall, Student Union Building, on King Road.

Organized by the Abbotsford Innovation Network.

Tickets info is here.