2024 Chilliwack Rotary Christmas Parade – November 30 Starting at 5:30pm

Chilliwack – It’s time to unpack your Christmas sweaters and prepare for this year’s SATURDAY NOVEMBER 30th Chilliwack Christmas Parade in Downtown Chilliwack starting at 5:30PM.

Click this link and learn how you can participate here: https://chilliwackchristmasparade.ca/participate/

The Rotary Christmas Parade is a great opportunity for you and your organization to step up in front of the community! 

This annual parade is viewed by thousands of people in-person, as well as online. 

The livestream video will be provided by G.W. Graham Secondary School.

If you are ready to start your sponsorship journey, fill out the form below and send it in, or if you would like to speak with someone further, please email projectmanager@chilliwackchristmasparade.ca

Facebook info is here.

Website info is here.

2023 Rotary Xmas Parade – FVN/chillTV

2024 Train and Hobby Show

The Veganist

