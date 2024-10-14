Tourism Mission Announces the Holiday Nostalgia Tour & Kick-Off Event – November 16 to December 31

Mission —Tourism Mission is thrilled to announce the launch of the Holiday Nostalgia Tour, a festive celebration that brings the magic of Christmas past to life in the heart of Mission. The event will run from November 16th to December 31st, offering residents and visitors alike a unique opportunity to experience the warmth and charm of vintage holiday traditions.

The Holiday Nostalgia Tour invites participants to explore local businesses, each decorated with archival images that provide a glimpse into how Christmas was celebrated in bygone eras. This enchanting self-guided tour not only highlights the rich history of our community but also supports local businesses by encouraging festive shopping and dining experiences.

To kick off the Holiday Nostalgia Tour, Tourism Mission will host a festive event at The Junction Shopping Centre on Saturday, November 16th, from 11:00 AM to 3:00 PM. This fun-filled celebration will feature live holiday music, a charming local artisan market, and the chance to meet and greet the Grinch. Families can enjoy a whimsical kids’ train ride and capture the moment with festive photo opportunities. With plenty of family fun and holiday cheer, this event is the perfect way to get into the spirit of the season!

“The Holiday Nostalgia Tour is a journey back in time, celebrating the warmth and charm of holidays past” said Ema Low, Manager of Tourism at Tourism Mission. “We’re excited to bring our community together for a season of warmth, joy, and nostalgia, and we look forward to seeing everyone at the kick-off event!”

In addition to the festivities, participants can take advantage of a passport program during the tour. Visitors who collect at least six stamps and drop off their completed maps from participating businesses will be entered into a prize draw for $500 in Downtown Dollars and other local prizes, adding an extra layer of fun to the experience.

Tourism Mission is dedicated to showcasing the best of what our community has to offer. This holiday season, we invite everyone to join us in celebrating the past while making new memories for the future.

For more information about the Holiday Nostalgia Tour and the kick-off event, please visit Tourism Mission’s website.