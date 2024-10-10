Fraser Valley Metis Association – Last Markets for the 2024 Calendar Year

Abbotsford – FV Metis Association have the last 3 markets of the calendar year set. FVMA will have the photo booth set as well as vendors and WINGS!!!

The Fraser Valley Métis Association is located on the traditional, ancestral, unceded, and shared territories of the Sem’a:th (Sumas in Abbotsford) First Nation, Mathxw’i (Matsqui in Abbotsford) First Nation, Nooksack Tribe, and Leq’a:mel (Mission) First Nations.

With this, we respect the longstanding relationships that Indigenous People have to the land as they are the original caretakers since time immemorial. Acknowledging the historical and ongoing injustices that Indigenous Peoples endure in Canada, Fraser Valley Métis Association is committed to doing our part to build respectful relationships and amplify the voices of all Indigenous Peoples through our services and community engagement.

For more information:

Vanessa Fleury Director of Education The Fraser Valley Metis Association Education@fvma.ca

2024 FVMA Markets Nov and Dec



