Love Without Borders – Coupon Fundraiser – Help Build Tiny Homes – Until October 20

Chilliwack – Message Love Without Borders to buy your coupon book(s) and help raise money to build Off-the-ground tiny homes for people in our community who need a hand.

Love Without Borders is a non-profit organization. Facebook info is here.

Each coupon book is only $15, half of which goes to the cause.

Amazing value and the coupons for:

A&W, Cabin Fever Junction Bakery, Carl’s jr, Good Taco, Heal wellness, Hofsted’s country barn, Jim’s pizzeria, Kent’s ice cream, Noodle box, Perfekt deli, Pita pit, Rana’s fusion, Royal fried chicken, Wok box, 168 Happy Mart, Bridal Falls water park, Camperland RV resort and cabins, Cheam Mountain golf course, Chilliwack Chiefs hockey club, Cottonwood 4 Cinemas, Jiffy Lube, Mamba cycle, Olys pet connection, Prism studio, Sandpiper golf course, Sunshine Valley RV resort, Wildplay Element Parks

It pays for itself in just a couple coupons and they are valid until November 15.