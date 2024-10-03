A Chilliwack Man’s Personal Mission to make Chilliwack, Canada’s Most Dog Friendly City – Doggo-ween, October 26

Chilliwack – K9 At Your Side Dog Training Co., is a Chilliwack-based dog training company that’s changing lives.
A New Leash on Life: Tre Feit Turns Adversity into Advocacy for Dogs and Disabled Owners, is Tre Feit’s journey from a life-changing medical incident to the creation of K9 At Your Side Dog Training Co. Tre’s unique perspective as a disabled dog trainer offers a rare insight into the powerful relationship between dogs and their owners, particularly for those living with disabilities.
His event is called Doggo-ween on October 26th, a Halloween-themed dress-up and agility contest at the Sardis Sports Field.
From his media release:
Just over a year ago, Tre Feit’s life was forever changed. A medical incident
suddenly arose, causing paralysis, and leaving him unable to continue his business teaching
First Aid, a career he had built over 15 years. The physical demands of his job, which once
came so naturally, were suddenly beyond his reach. But from the darkest moments of his
recovery came an unexpected source of hope—his dog, Charlie.
While working to regain his strength, Tre, with the support of his wife Sonya, began training
Charlie as a service dog, a process that reignited his sense of purpose and revealed a new path
forward.
This profound bond between Tre and his dog not only helped him heal but inspired him to
launch K9 At Your Side Dog Training Co., where he now teaches others how to create
meaningful connections with their dogs. Today, from his wheelchair, Tre is building a community
around his passion, helping dog owners in Chilliwack and beyond. With his new venture, Tre is
not just training dogs—he’s training people to understand, communicate with, and truly bond
with their pets.