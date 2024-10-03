A Chilliwack Man’s Personal Mission to make Chilliwack, Canada’s Most Dog Friendly City – Doggo-ween, October 26

Chilliwack – K9 At Your Side Dog Training Co., is a Chilliwack-based dog training company that’s changing lives.

A New Leash on Life: Tre Feit Turns Adversity into Advocacy for Dogs and Disabled Owners, is Tre Feit’s journey from a life-changing medical incident to the creation of K9 At Your Side Dog Training Co. Tre’s unique perspective as a disabled dog trainer offers a rare insight into the powerful relationship between dogs and their owners, particularly for those living with disabilities.

His event is called Doggo-ween on October 26th, a Halloween-themed dress-up and agility contest at the Sardis Sports Field.

Just over a year ago, Tre Feit’s life was forever changed. A medical incident

suddenly arose, causing paralysis, and leaving him unable to continue his business teaching

First Aid, a career he had built over 15 years. The physical demands of his job, which once

came so naturally, were suddenly beyond his reach. But from the darkest moments of his

recovery came an unexpected source of hope—his dog, Charlie.

While working to regain his strength, Tre, with the support of his wife Sonya, began training

Charlie as a service dog, a process that reignited his sense of purpose and revealed a new path

forward.

This profound bond between Tre and his dog not only helped him heal but inspired him to

launch K9 At Your Side Dog Training Co., where he now teaches others how to create

meaningful connections with their dogs. Today, from his wheelchair, Tre is building a community

around his passion, helping dog owners in Chilliwack and beyond. With his new venture, Tre is

not just training dogs—he’s training people to understand, communicate with, and truly bond

with their pets.