Shire of Lionsdale’s St. Crispin’s Festival – Sunday October 20

Chilliwack – No Monty Python jokes please…okay, maybe one or two…

The local branch of the Society of Creative Anachronism, The Shire of Lionsdale invites one and all to Bartholomew Fair:

Atcheliz Farmer’s Institute Hall at 6542 Lickman Road.

Sunday October 20 between 9am-6pm.

SCA Members $15 non members $25

Witness the local Armoured combat, Bardic (performance arts) Arts and Sciences (historical crafts) Games, and Combat Archery Championships. And their inaugural Rapier (Fencing) Captain of St Crispin’s Tournament.

Try your hand at archery and thrown weapons (knife, axe and spear).

See and learn pre-16th century crafts, participate in living history classes.

Shop local merchants with their hand mades wares.

The Shire of Lionsdale is the Fraser Valley’s local branch of the SCA. In its 59th year the SCA is a worldwide group of living history enthusiasts. Who learn and share what we have learned all while celebrating the diversity around us in all of it’s forms.

They meet and practice our skills, every 2nd and 4th Thursday of the month at the Atchelitz Farmers Hall from 7pm -10pm.

Please direct and questions to the event steward, Cameron Hull 604-991-6344 or lionsdale.marshal@tirrigh.org