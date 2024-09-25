City of Chilliwack Launches 2025 Financial Plan Survey

Chilliwack – As the City of Chilliwack develops its 2025 – 2034 Financial Plan, members of the public are invited to have their say in the financial planning process at engagechilliwack.com/2025Budget.

Until October 18, residents can go online and participate in the 2025 Financial Plan survey. The survey provides residents with the opportunity to share their opinions and contribute to the decisions that impact the City’s upcoming financial plan. This input helps Council balance property taxes and ensure the long-term sustainability of City services.

The City prepares a 10-year Financial Plan every year to ensure that residents can provide feedback about how resources are allocated across various sectors, including infrastructure, public services, recreational facilities, and more.

“The 2025 Financial Plan survey is an opportunity for residents to let Council know which services are most important to you,” said Mayor Popove. “As we continue to experience rapid growth, it’s important to hear from as many residents as possible so we can create a financial plan that best serves our diverse community.”

Residents can access the survey online or in person:

Online at engagechilliwack.com/2025Budget

In person at City Hall (pick up a hard copy of the survey from City Hall and return it in person or by mail to 8550 Young Road, Chilliwack, BC V2P 8A4, c/o Finance Department)

If you have any access needs or additional questions about this survey, please contact the Finance Department directly at budget@chilliwack.com or 604.792.9311.