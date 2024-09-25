Chilliwack Cultural Centre – God is a Scottish Drag Queen 3 – October 18

Chilliwack — They were here in 2020. They’re back !

Loved by Preachers and Atheists alike, God is a Scottish Drag Queen has quickly become one of the most popular one man shows touring today and has received critical acclaim for it’s non-stop brilliant look at pop culture and humanity through the eyes of a silly, foul mouthed, and very much loveable Scottish Deity. Get ready for an unforgettable night of laughter as God Is A Scottish Drag Queen 3 takes the stage at the Chilliwack Cultural Centre on October 18! This side-splitting comedy, starring award-winning comedian Mike Delamont, returns by popular demand to deliver a new chapter in the hit series that has been delighting audiences across the country.

In this latest installment, God—still donning the iconic floral power suit—tackles everything from armadillos to Adam and Eve, and even throws in a few thoughts on the modern world. With Delamont’s sharp wit and unbeatable comedic timing, God Is A Scottish Drag Queen 3 promises to keep the audience in stitches from start to finish.

Having toured extensively, Delamont has earned acclaim for his ability to create a universally hilarious yet thought-provoking character. Whether you’re a fan of the first two shows or a newcomer to the series, this performance is guaranteed to deliver a heavenly good time.

God is a Scottish Drag Queen 3 is coming to the Chilliwack Cultural Centre on October 18, 2024 at 7:30 pm. Contact the Centre Box Office, online at chilliwackculturalcentre.ca, or call 604-391-SHOW(7469) for tickets.

God is a Scottish Drag Queen 3 is generously sponsored by: Chilliwack Progress, British Columbia Arts Council, BC Touring Council, City of Chilliwack, Province of British Columbia, and Department of Canadian Heritage.

Warning: Adult material and situations – may not be appropriate for all audiences.