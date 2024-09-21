The Comedy Department Fall and Winter Season Comes to the Fraser Valley

Vancouver/Fraser Valley – The Comedy Department, Vancouver’s premier comedy company, celebrates three years of delivering top tier entertainment across British Columbia. The team is thrilled to announce their exciting Fall/Winter Tour following a banger Spring Tour of the Lower Mainland. Their third season promises a series of unforgettable performances across multiple cities, showcasing some of the best performers in Canada, with the return of comedy classics and exciting new work.

As The Comedy Department celebrates their third anniversary, they are proud to have been recognized with a 2024 Travellers’ Choice Award on TripAdvisor, a testament to their dedication to delivering top-notch comedy and exceptional entertainment experiences. This achievement reflects the positive feedback and high ratings from audiences who have enjoyed their shows, placing them in the top 10% of companies on TripAdvisor.

“We were incredibly honoured to receive this acknowledgement from TripAdvisor as it highlights that comedy reaches everyone, from locals having a fun night out to tourists looking for something “off the beaten path” of things to do on their vacay,” said Denise Jones, co-founder of The Comedy Department.

In the Valley:

Improv Comedy Rumble – Get ready for an improv showdown like no other when their sold-out hit returns to Langley Oct 19th and debuts in Abbotsford on Sept 27th and Campbell River Nov 15th. Witness champion funny makers battle it out for audience approval.

Middle-Aged Boy Band – It’s the comeback tour you didn’t know you needed! Catch this hilarious boy-band music parody in Port Moody on Oct 18th and Chilliwack on Nov 9th.

The Comedy Department is Vancouver’s top destination for comedy! Canadian Comedy Award-winning performers, Denise Jones and David Milchard have established a world-class special event and corporate custom comedy company which recently won a 2024 Travellers’ Choice Award on TripAdvisor. After decades of experience doing live improv comedy shows, performing alongside comedy giants like Colin Mochrie and Ryan Stiles, Denise and David have turned their passion of making people laugh into their full-time job. They offer weekly live comedy shows in the West End to sold out houses, create custom comedy entertainment for corporate galas and special events and bring the improv mindset to the workplace, fostering cultures of communication and collaboration.