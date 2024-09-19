Skip to content

TEDx Abbotsford November 15

Abbotsford – Join TEDxAbbotsford for an inspiring day of ideas worth spreading at the University of the Fraser Valley. Get ready to hear from thought-provoking speakers, engage in meaningful discussions, and connect with fellow attendees. This in-person event is your chance to be part of a community passionate about innovation and change. Don’t miss out on this opportunity to expand your horizons and be inspired.

Friday November 15 at UFV Abbotsford. Evered Hall, Student Union Building, on King Road.

Organized by the Abbotsford Innovation Network.

Tickets info is here.

