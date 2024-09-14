Chilliwack BC SPCA – Belle is Ready for Adoption

Chilliwack – From BC SPCA Chilliwack: The day has come for our golden girl Belle to find her furever home.

Can you believe it’s been just three short weeks since this beautiful girl found her way to us? In that time, Belle has made an incredible transformation. Just a few weeks ago, she underwent life-saving surgery to combat a deadly infection, and thanks to all of the amazing donors we were able to provide her the care and support she needed, she’s now well on the road to recovery. Her journey from critical condition to vibrant health has been nothing short of miraculous, and we’re thrilled to share that Belle is now ready for her next adventure: finding her forever home!

Belle’s easygoing and loving nature remains as radiant as ever. She’s a true sweetheart who’s eager to show affection. Her gentle demeanor makes her a wonderful companion for both children and seniors alike. Belle takes great pleasure in her leisurely walks, where she strolls gracefully without any pulling on the lead, making every walk a calm and enjoyable experience.

Not only is Belle a delight on land, but she’s also a stellar car rider. Whether it’s a quick trip around town or a longer journey, she settles in comfortably and enjoys the ride.

Belle’s loving and adaptable personality continues to spread joy to everyone she meets. She’s a cherished member of her foster family, always ready for a cuddle or a gentle stroll. Now, Belle is looking for a furever home where she can continue to share her warmth and affection.

If you’re ready to welcome this golden girl into your life, Belle might just be the perfect match for you!

Her adoption profile will be up shortly https://adopt.spca.bc.ca/type/dog/?weight=any&age=any&gender=any&location%5B%5D=BC+SPCA+Chilliwack&bonded=any&pet_name=&animal_id=&filter=search