Hope Fire Responded to Suspicious Flames at Hope Hotel

Hope – (Hope Fire Department) – Around 9:30PM Thursday night (September 12) , District of Hope fire fighters responded to a report of flames seen inside an unused portion of the Hope Hotel. Once on scene, fire fighters discovered a rubbish fire that had extended into a hallway of the building. They quickly gained access and were able to knock down the fire in minutes avoiding further damage.

11 fire fighters responded and there were no injuries reported.

The cause of the fire remains unknown however is being investigated as a suspicious fire.

