A Novel Night to Remember – 2024 Chilliwack Learning Society’s Annual Fundraiser October 5

Chilliwack – Imagine mingling with your favourite book characters while enjoying live jazz during dinner. Chilliwack Learning Society (CLS) invites you to its annual fundraiser, A Novel Night to Remember, a dinner event that promises to transport you into the world of stories.



Enjoy a guest appearance by the Chilliwack Players Guild, bringing literary characters to life. Try your luck with their 50/50 draw and support a great cause. And shop till you drop at the silent auction where you can bid on unique items and experiences.



Saturday, October 5. Doors Open: 5:30 PM Dinner Served: 6:15 PM

Tickets are $70 per person. Special Offer: Buy a table of 8 for the price of 7

Sales close on September 27.

RSVP by clicking the flyer on www.chilliwacklearning.com or at Eventbrite.

Dress Code is come as you are or in costume.

For questions, please email info@chilliwacklearning.com.