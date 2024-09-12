Mission Museum Conservation Project Continues with New Funding

Mission – Conservation of one of Mission’s most significant heritage sites will continue with the help of $240,000 in new project funding.

The Mission Museum will see new era-specific cedar shingle siding, restored windows and exterior doors, as well as repair work to the accessibility ramp and front entrance and a fresh coat of paint on the entire building thanks to funding from BC Heritage through the Heritage Legacy Fund and the City of Mission’s Forestry Legacy Reserve.

“Mission is a community that treasures and learns from its heritage, but it has been some time since Council has truly invested in our Museum and heritage programs,” said Mayor Paul Horn on behalf of Council. “This is a very positive step, but just one way we hope to bolster our heritage preservation in Mission.”

The Mission Museum building rehabilitation project started in 2021 with a comprehensive assessment of the museum. Since then, we have replaced the roof with era-specific cedar shingles.

“The Mission District Historical Society is delighted at the funding announcement and support from Heritage BC,” said Mike Scudder, President of Mission District Historical Society. “We are also very appreciative of the ongoing efforts of our City staff towards securing these funds and for the City’s ongoing recognition of the value of preserving our local Heritage buildings.

The Mission Museum building was originally assembled in 1907 from a British Columbia Mills, Timber & Trading Company prefabricated kit. It was located on 1ˢᵗ Avenue as a branch of the Canadian Bank of Commerce. The building was relocated to its current location in 1947 and repurposed for a library (1947-1972) and then finally for a museum (1972).

Council resolved to allocate $190,000 from the Forestry Legacy Reserve at the September 3 Council meeting. Mission was awarded $50,000 from Heritage BC.

About The Forestry Legacy Reserve

The Forestry Department manages Mission Tree Farm Licence #26, also known as the Mission Municipal Forest. The City has been managing the forest since 1958.

Profits in the Forest Legacy Reserve have been used to fund many improvements within the community, including the construction of the Boswyk Seniors Activity Centre, the purchase of a portable mill at Mission Secondary School, and a sizable donation to Fraser Valley Health Care Foundation to support the purchase of a CT scanner and other imaging equipment at the Mission Memorial Hospital.