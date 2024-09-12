2024 Chilliwack GoByBike Weeks – September 23 to October 6

Chilliwack – The 2024 Chilliwack GoByBike Weeks are September 23 to October 6.

Monday, September 23rd help us kick-off Fall GoByBike Week by joining us at our Community Engagement Meeting at the Sardis Public Library at 6PM – 5819 Tyson Road, Chilliwack Prizes to be won but you must be registered for GoByBike Week at www.gobybikebc.com and you will receive an extra raffle ticket if you ride to the meeting!

Tuesday, September 24th – BEGINNER BIKE MAINTENANCE + BIKE SAFETY CLINIC at Vedder Mountain Bike Co

Doors open at 6:30pm, clinic starts at 7:00pm. There will be refreshments and everyone will receive a raffle ticket.

To register for free please email Nikki at cyclechilliwack@gmail.com

This clinic will be capped at 20 people.

You must be registered for GoByBike Week at www.gobybikebc.com and you will receive an extra raffle ticket if you ride to the clinic!! Safe + secure bike storage inside the shop!!!

Saturday, September 28th Celebration Station – Vedder Park 11am – 1pm hosted with the City of Chilliwack

The Celebration Station will be at Vedder Park near the playground, near the Rotary Trail. Join us for some snacks and opportunities to win prices. Don’t forget to register for GoByBike week at www.gobybikebc.ca, note your community as Chilliwack and start logging your kms.

They will share information about Cycle Chilliwack, GoByBike Week, Project 529 (bike anti-theft program and we will have free decals), Chilliwack Rides Bikes FB Group, and the local Groupo Cycling Club.

Tuesday, October 1 – ADVANCED BIKE MAINTENANCE CLINIC at Vedder Mountain Bike Co

Doors open at 6:30pm, clinic starts at 7:00pm. We will have refreshments and everyone will receive a raffle ticket.

To register for free please email Nikki at cyclechilliwack@gmail.com

This clinic will be capped at 20 people.

You must be registered for GoByBike Week at www.gobybikebc.com and you will receive an extra raffle ticket if you ride to the clinic!! Safe + secure bike storage inside the shop.