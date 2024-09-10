Chilliwack – During the lunch hour on Tuesday September 10, a fire broke out at the Sweltzer Creek homeless camp. his area has been the site of a number of river cleanups over the years. Tent cities usually pop up shortly after the cleanups. This is within a stones throw from the Vedder Bridge and route to Cultus Lake and Soowahlie First Nation.

Environmentalist Ross Aikenhead took these pictures and said fire crews were on site shortly after the fire was spotted. It was near 2 camps but not in either. They moved farther into the trees. The firemen had to carry a pump across Sweltzer creek to put it out.

There are no reports of any injuries.

2024 Fire at Sweltzer Creek Homeless Camp – September 10

