2024 Cops for Cancer Tour de Valley – September 13 to 20

Fraser Valley – Time for the tour. The 25th anniversary for Cops for Cancer Tour de Valley.

From September 13th to 20th, the team of riders will be cycling more than 700kms throughout the Fraser Valley from Tsawassen to Langley, from Aldergrove to Chilliwack, from Hope to Boston Bar and many places in between. This is their 25th anniversary tour and are excited to make it the biggest year ever!

Cops for Cancer is a team of community minded law enforcement officers and first responders who dedicate their time and energy to raise money and awareness for the Canadian Cancer Society. In fact, Cops for Cancer is the largest national fundraiser for pediatric cancer research and pediatric support programs in Canada. The money we raise funds leading edge cancer research and support programs like Camp Goodtimes where kids with cancer can “just be kids.”

The Tour de Valley team is made up on police, paramedics, dispatchers, Sherriffs and Corrections staff who have one thing in common – doing their part to find a cure for childhood cancer. We support local families who have children battling cancer and celebrate those who have beat cancer. One child with cancer is one too many and being able to connect with kids and families in their community to provide a smile, support, and hope is what it’s all about!!

Cops for Cancer will be in the Eastern Fraser Valley on Saturday, September 14th, Sunday, September 15th and Monday, September 16th.

The schedule:

Saturday, September 14th

Saturday sees the team start their day in Aldergrove. They will cycle east through Abbotsford and then will be stopping in Yarrow’s Pioneer Park from approximately 11:20 to 11:55. Come to Yarrow’s Pioneer Park to cheer them on and connect with the team. Bring the kids to check out the police motorcycles and to meet the riders.

Please note that times are approximate as they are coming from Aldergrove. From Yarrow, they will be heading into Chilliwack where they will be stopping at Save-On Foods Cottonwood who has graciously supported the team lunch from 12:05 until 12:55. From there, they will be visiting other business sponsors including Greater Vancouver Powersports, J Ballum Furniture, Elements Casino, and Bow and Stern in Chilliwack’s very own District 1881.

Bow and Stern Fish and Chips fundraiser

Bow and Stern has graciously agreed to donate $5 from every Fish and Chips sold on Saturday, Sept 14th to Cops for Cancer!!

District 1881 Meet and Greet

A special rider meet and greet is taking place at the District 1881 Courtyard from approximately 2:35 until 3pm.

Sunday, Sept 15th

Sunday, September 15th is the grueling grind from Hope to Boston Bar AND BACK!! Team departs Camp Squeah and rides north through Spuzzum First Nation and then all the way up to Boston Bar where they enjoy a very well deserved lunch being hosted by the community. Once they are re-fueled, they will ride back to Hope where they will feast on a delicious dinner at the Hope Rec Centre graciously provided by Gardiner GM and the local Hope Rotary Club. This is a long, hard day for the team.

Monday, Sept 16th

Cops for Cancer are in Chilliwack for the morning of Monday, September 16th. This itinerary is quite packed as they will be visiting eight local schools before pedaling to Abbotsford for the night.

Tour de Valley 2024 – Canadian Cancer Society

This year, the Upper Fraser Valley Regional Detachment will be represented by Cst. Nikole CRAFT who is joining the team for her second season. If anyone in the community would like to support Cst. CRAFT as she raises money for the Canadian Cancer Society they can make an donation online using the following link: Nikole Craft – Canadian Cancer Society