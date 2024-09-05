New Chilliwack Park on Webb Avenue

Chilliwack – A new park has been added to the Sardis neighbourhood of Webb Avenue. Webb Avenue Park (45795 Webb Avenue) is located conveniently along the Valley Rail Trail and features a nature-themed playground for two to five-year-old children, outdoor fitness equipment, chess/checkers tables, benches, paved walkways, and more.

Also featured in the park is a rest area for Valley Rail Trail users, which includes a bike repair station, wayfinding signage, a drinking fountain, and benches for seating.

“We know this area is becoming denser with the construction of more multi-family buildings, and we are pleased to be able to offer the families in the area, and anyone travelling the Valley Rail Trail, a convenient place to stop and rest, or play,” said Mayor Ken Popove.

Four of the trees planted in this park were relocated from other City projects that required the trees to be removed. For more information about parks and trails in Chilliwack, visit chilliwack.com/parks.