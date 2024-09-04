Construction of Cultus Lake Park Green Shores Demonstration Project Starts September 16 – Limited Access to Main Beach Until October 18

Cultus Lake – Construction for the Cultus Lake Park Green Shores Demonstration Project is about to begin.

Construction will begin on September 16, 2024, and completion is anticipated on October 18, 2024. During construction, access to the site will be limited through a fenced pathway. We ask that visitors access the pedestrian bridge from Cultus Lake Park’s west side via the fenced pathway and be mindful of construction taking place.

About the Green Shores Design

This nature-based hybrid design was developed by technical experts on the project team and technical advisory committee. It incorporates both soft and hard design elements and aims to achieve these objectives:

● Protect riparian habitat and enhance benefits for juvenile salmon and other aquatic species

● Capture and treat stormwater runoff to reduce pollutants entering the lake

● Achieve a dynamically stable shoreline that will mitigate erosion

● Enhance public awareness through educational signage

● Increase accessibility of the shoreline through a gently sloped access ramp

● Improve biodiversity and habitat function of the site by adding native trees and plants

● Inspire future opportunities to implement nature-based approaches for shoreline protection

● Enhance resilience to climate change by increasing tree shading, planting drought-tolerant species, and designing for future climate scenarios

If you are interested in volunteering to help install native plantings in early October 2024, please email Andrea McDonald with your availability at andrea@stewardshipcentrebc.ca.

Shoreline Restoration – a Green Shores Hybrid Approach

The shoreline will be modified by adding beach nourishment in the form of mixed sand and gravel and a set of two detached headlands (rock piles) to hold the shoreline in place and provide habitat. Habitat will be further enhanced by strategically placing large woody debris, which allows the natural movement of sediment. The shoreline restoration design will require minimal maintenance and have no net impact on adjacent properties. The restored shoreline will reduce erosion, provide more viable habitat, and increase public access to the water.

Upland Restoration – Native Vegetation Provides Shoreline Benefits

The upland area of the site will be planted with native vegetation and trees to anchor the shoreline and soil in place while enhancing biodiversity. The project design seeks to balance summer and winter views, enhance canopy cover, frame existing views at various vantage points, and ensure the enhancement of ecological benefits. The site will host a variety of educational signs with QR codes to provide visitors with further opportunities to learn about and engage with the site’s naturally restored beauty and function.

If you have any questions about the Green Shores project, contact the Project Manager, Andrea McDonald, at andrea@stewardshipcentrebc.ca.