Four Chilliwack Recipients Receive the Kings Charles III Coronation Medal

Chilliwack – On Tuesday, September 3rd Chilliwack-Kent MLA Kelli Paddon awarded four recipients with the Kings Charles III Coronation Medal.

The four recipients are Jason Lum, Julie Unger, Sylvia Pranger and Bradley Gionet.

Bradley Gionet has dedicated himself to supporting Ukranians arriving in our community fleeing the war. He has built a network that has helped dozens of individuals and families with homes, jobs, services, and supports.

Jason Lum’s work and actions during the 2021 BC Flooding event significantly helped to protect and support our community and surrounding area. He has demonstrated dedication to the community and region as a citizen, FVRD Chair and Councillor for the City of Chilliwack.

Sylvia Pranger, Mayor of Kent, has tirelessly served the District of Kent and dedicated her energy and passion to improving supports and infrastructure in Agassiz.

Julie Unger is the Executive Director of the Chilliwack Society for Community and has dedicated her career to inclusion in her community. She is a champion for the individuals and families she serves.

They have all played a part in making their communities an amazing place to live, and have built legacies that will continue that effort for generations to come.

The Coronation Medal, a Canadian honour created to mark the Coronation of His Majesty King Charles III, was launched by Mary Simon, Governor General of Canada, and recognizes those who have made significant contributions to Canada and their home province. The medal will be awarded to 30,000 deserving individuals across the country and is the first Canadian honour to mark a coronation.

Eligibility Criteria:

Made significant contributions to the country, a province, territory, region, or community, or made an outstanding achievement abroad that brings credit to Canada; and

Been alive on May 6, 2023, the date His Majesty was crowned. Nominations can be made posthumously as long as the nominee was alive on that date.

The Medal may only be awarded once.

To be nominated through the office of MP Mark Strahl, the individual must live within the riding of Chilliwack-Hope.

Guidelines for the Selection of Nominees:

Nominations should focus on the achievements of persons who have helped build the Canada of today.

Nominees may be selected for:

Their long service and good conduct as a volunteer or member of an organization.

Having demonstrated high professionalism and/or outstanding achievement

Performing a deed or activity that brings great credit to Canada.

Through their achievements and sustained contributions, nominees will have distinguished themselves from others.

The Medal is to be awarded to individuals only, not to groups or couples.

Self-nominations will not be accepted.

Recipient names will be published.

2024 King Charles III Coronation Medal Chilliwack (l-r) Jason Lum, Sylvia Pranger, Kelli Paddon, Julie Unger, Bradley Gionet