Love Without Borders Family Fundraising Event “Summer Without Borders” – Saturday August 31 – Central Community Park Chilliwack

Chilliwack – Love Without Borders is having a family fundraiser Saturday August 31 from 12-4 at Central Community Park with live music, market, hot dog and bake sale, firetruck, and the movie car from Ghostbusters: Afterlife.

All profits go to build tiny homes to help people in the community get on their feet.

Facebook info is here.

Building Bridges: Thriving Communities Initiative” is a project aimed at:

  1. Mission and Values :
  • Our organization’s mission is to promote justice, equity, diversity, and inclusion (JEDI) by addressing the practical needs of individuals, connecting them to opportunities for economic empowerment, and fostering a sense of belonging and dignity within the community.
  • Our core values are: the inherent dignity and worth of every individual; inclusion; empowerment; social justice; and community building.
  1. Housing :
  • Providing Temporary Shelter: Addressing the fundamental need for safe, affordable, and accessible housing by offering one-year temporary shelter through the construction of tiny homes.
  • Breaking the Cycle of Poverty: Enabling individuals to build a more secure future, break the cycle of poverty, and create pathways towards greater economic stability through stable housing.
  1. Employment :
  • Integration into the Labor Market: Facilitating the integration of individuals into the labor market by providing access to opportunities for economic empowerment and personal growth.
  • Breaking Barriers: breaking down barriers to employment and addressing labor shortages in the community by creating connections between trade unions and individuals, providing trade skills training, and providing employment opportunities.
  1. Skills Development :
  • Practical Knowledge and Abilities: Offering various skills development opportunities to empower participants with practical knowledge and abilities necessary for success in different aspects of life.
  • Enhancing Independence: By acquiring new skills or enhancing existing ones, participants gain the confidence to navigate and succeed in their personal and professional lives, increasing their sense of independence.
  1. Mentorship and guidance :
  • Mentorship programs Pairing participants with experienced professionals who offer guidance, support, and encouragement, fostering personal growth, building self-confidence, and instilling a sense of independence.
  • Decision-Making and Goal Setting: Providing guidance in decision-making, goal setting, and overcoming challenges empowers participants to make informed decisions and take ownership of their lives.
  1. Hands-On Learning :
  • Practical Applications: Incorporating hands-on learning experiences, workshops, and practical activities, allows participants to actively engage and apply their skills in real-world situations.
  • Independence and Self-Confidence: By actively participating and applying their skills, participants develop a sense of independence, self-confidence, and belief in their capabilities.
  1. Recognition and Validation :
  • Celebrating Accomplishments: recognizing and celebrating participants’ accomplishments and achievements, boosting their self-esteem, validating their efforts, and reinforcing their sense of independence and self-worth.
  • Enhancing Self-Confidence: This recognition and validation contribute to increased self-confidence, empowering participants to embrace their independence and capabilities.
  1. Personal Empowerment:
  • Access to Resources and Support: Providing participants with access to resources, knowledge, and support systems to empower them to be proactive, assertive, and self-reliant.
  • Independence and Self-Confidence: By equipping individuals with the tools and support they need, the project enhances their independence, self-confidence, and ability to make informed decisions.
  1. Networking and Community Engagement :
  • Connecting with Peers and Professionals: Facilitating networking events, community involvement, and collaboration opportunities to connect participants with peers, professionals, and community members.
  • Cultivating Belonging: Promoting social interactions and cultivating a sense of belonging boosts participants’ self-confidence, independence, and overall well-being.
  1. Overcoming Challenges :
  • Building Resilience: acknowledging and addressing the challenges that participants may face, providing resources, support systems, and encouragement to help them develop resilience and problem-solving skills.
  • Independence and Self-Confidence: Building resilience contributes to increased independence, self-confidence, and belief in one’s ability to overcome obstacles.
  1. Overall Impact :
  • Sense of Independence and Self-Confidence: The project is designed to provide participants with the tools, support, and experiences necessary to develop their sense of independence and self-confidence.
  • Thriving in Life: Through skills development, mentorship, recognition, empowerment, and opportunities for growth, individuals are equipped to navigate their lives with confidence and embrace a greater sense of independence and autonomy.
  • Creating an Inclusive and Equitable Society: Love Without Borders aims to create a community where individuals from all backgrounds can thrive, feel a sense of belonging, and contribute to building a more inclusive and equitable society.

