Love Without Borders Family Fundraising Event “Summer Without Borders” – Saturday August 31 – Central Community Park Chilliwack

Chilliwack – Love Without Borders is having a family fundraiser Saturday August 31 from 12-4 at Central Community Park with live music, market, hot dog and bake sale, firetruck, and the movie car from Ghostbusters: Afterlife.

All profits go to build tiny homes to help people in the community get on their feet.

Facebook info is here.

Building Bridges: Thriving Communities Initiative” is a project aimed at:

Mission and Values :

Our organization’s mission is to promote justice, equity, diversity, and inclusion (JEDI) by addressing the practical needs of individuals, connecting them to opportunities for economic empowerment, and fostering a sense of belonging and dignity within the community.

Our core values are: the inherent dignity and worth of every individual; inclusion; empowerment; social justice; and community building.

Housing :

Providing Temporary Shelter: Addressing the fundamental need for safe, affordable, and accessible housing by offering one-year temporary shelter through the construction of tiny homes.

Breaking the Cycle of Poverty: Enabling individuals to build a more secure future, break the cycle of poverty, and create pathways towards greater economic stability through stable housing.

Employment :

Integration into the Labor Market: Facilitating the integration of individuals into the labor market by providing access to opportunities for economic empowerment and personal growth.

Breaking Barriers: breaking down barriers to employment and addressing labor shortages in the community by creating connections between trade unions and individuals, providing trade skills training, and providing employment opportunities.

Skills Development :

Practical Knowledge and Abilities: Offering various skills development opportunities to empower participants with practical knowledge and abilities necessary for success in different aspects of life.

Enhancing Independence: By acquiring new skills or enhancing existing ones, participants gain the confidence to navigate and succeed in their personal and professional lives, increasing their sense of independence.

Mentorship and guidance :

Mentorship programs Pairing participants with experienced professionals who offer guidance, support, and encouragement, fostering personal growth, building self-confidence, and instilling a sense of independence.

Decision-Making and Goal Setting: Providing guidance in decision-making, goal setting, and overcoming challenges empowers participants to make informed decisions and take ownership of their lives.

Hands-On Learning :

Practical Applications: Incorporating hands-on learning experiences, workshops, and practical activities, allows participants to actively engage and apply their skills in real-world situations.

Independence and Self-Confidence: By actively participating and applying their skills, participants develop a sense of independence, self-confidence, and belief in their capabilities.

Recognition and Validation :

Celebrating Accomplishments: recognizing and celebrating participants’ accomplishments and achievements, boosting their self-esteem, validating their efforts, and reinforcing their sense of independence and self-worth.

Enhancing Self-Confidence: This recognition and validation contribute to increased self-confidence, empowering participants to embrace their independence and capabilities.

Personal Empowerment:

Access to Resources and Support: Providing participants with access to resources, knowledge, and support systems to empower them to be proactive, assertive, and self-reliant.

Independence and Self-Confidence: By equipping individuals with the tools and support they need, the project enhances their independence, self-confidence, and ability to make informed decisions.

Networking and Community Engagement :

Connecting with Peers and Professionals: Facilitating networking events, community involvement, and collaboration opportunities to connect participants with peers, professionals, and community members.

Cultivating Belonging: Promoting social interactions and cultivating a sense of belonging boosts participants’ self-confidence, independence, and overall well-being.

Overcoming Challenges :

Building Resilience: acknowledging and addressing the challenges that participants may face, providing resources, support systems, and encouragement to help them develop resilience and problem-solving skills.

Independence and Self-Confidence: Building resilience contributes to increased independence, self-confidence, and belief in one’s ability to overcome obstacles.

Overall Impact :