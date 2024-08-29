Skip to content

Basement Fire on Lewis Avenue in Chilliwack

Basement Fire on Lewis Avenue in Chilliwack

Chilliwack – Late Wednesday evening (August 28 @11:30PM) Chilliwack Fire responded to reports of a structure fire in the 45000 block of Lewis Avenue.


Approximately 30 firefighters from Halls 1,4,5 and 6 arrived on the scene to find heavy flames coming from the basement of a residential structure. Firefighters from Hall 2 and Hall 4 assisted in mitigating additional calls during this event.

Crews confirmed that all occupants had evacuated.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation. Anyone with information regarding this fire is encouraged to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).
The Chilliwack Fire Department would like to remind all residents to ensure they have working smoke alarms on each level of their home and in each sleeping area.

2024 Chilliwack Fire Lewis Avenue August 28 – Julie Hiscock

