ACT – Artists Coming Together – 2024 Chilliwack Foodbank Fundraiser – Corky’s – Friday September 20

Chilliwack – Artists Coming Together Fundraising Team is hosting The 2024 Chilliwack Foodbank Fundraiser at Corky’s Pub, Friday September 20.
Fantastic entertainment has been lined up plus games and prizes.

Since the spring, the foodbank has been in dire need of supplies and the goal is to help fill the shelves.

100% of the proceeds will be going directly to the Chilliwack foodbank. All entertainment and workers have agreed to donate their time so mark your calendars and spread the word.

Facebook info is here.

$15 cover at the door
7pm – Midnight

2024 Foodbank Fundraiser – ACT – September

