Provincial Flood Recovery Work and Closures Along Vedder Rotary Trail

Chilliwack – Multiple sections of the Vedder Rotary Trail will be closed from August 26 through October for provincial flood recovery work.

This project is being carried out by the Province and aims to enhance flood protection along the Vedder River.

Media release: https://loom.ly/-pQrKb4

As City of Chilliwack receive more information, trail closures the city will update the website at chilliwack.com/VedderTrail.

From Vedder River Rotary Trail Enthusiasts:

Please note that the following parking lots may be closed for portions of the project:

Lickman Road

Hooge Road

Bergman Road

Giesbrecht Dyke

Keith Wilson Bridge and surrounding dykes

The Great Blue Heron Nature Reserve, No. 3 parking lot, Vedder Park and parking lot, Peach Park and parking lot, Browne Road parking lot, and some sections of the Vedder Rotary Trail will remain open for the duration of the project. For your safety, residents and visitors to the area are asked to obey all posted signs and refrain from parking on private property.

Signage will be posted along the Rotary Trail in affected areas. For a detailed map and list of closures, please visit https://www.chilliwack.com/main/page.cfm?id=3171