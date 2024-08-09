Skip to content

OBITUARY – Heinz Hasselmann of Chilliwack Chiefs Ownership Group – Passed Away

OBITUARY – Heinz Hasselmann of Chilliwack Chiefs Ownership Group – Passed Away

Chilliwack (Chilliwack Chiefs) – The Chilliwack Chiefs send their deepest condolences to the Hasselmann family for the loss of Heinz Hasselmann. Heinz passed away on Thursday, July 25, 2024. He has been a partner of the Chiefs ownership group since the late 90s. Heinz will be remembered for his 27 years spent with the BCHL, his legacy continues through Eric Hasselmann and his family with their dedication to the sport.

Rest in peace Heinz Hasselmann
June 7, 1931 – July 25, 2024

2024 Chilliwack Chiefs – Heinz Hasselmann – Facebook – August 9

