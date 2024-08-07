Skip to content

First Annual Sq’éwqel Pride Festival – Seabird Island – Wednesday August 7

Home
Community
Education/Learning
First Annual Sq’éwqel Pride Festival – Seabird Island – Wednesday August 7

Seabird Island – Sq’éwqel’s very first Pride Festival is August 7 from 3 PM to 7 PM. It will be at the Seabird Island Band Office on Chowat Road.

Facebook Information is here.

This historic event will bring our community together under the vibrant theme “tl’íls mekw’wat” or “Love Everyone.” and will be featuring amazing Indigenous Artists.

Family-Friendly Fun for All Ages: This festival is for everyone! It’s a family-friendly event where people of all ages can come together to celebrate love and diversity.

Local community booths:
Harm Reduction from the Family Development Team
Free Reign Associates
Hope Pride
Chilliwack Pride
CYHC
GSN

Schedule:
3:00 PM: Opening Song & Welcome
4:00 PM: Live Performances
4:30 PM: Door Prizes
5:00 PM: Live Performances
5:30 PM: Door Prizes
6:00 PM: Live Performances
6:30 PM: Door Prizes
7:00 PM: Closing Remarks

Share This:

The Veganist

CFC Chilliwack FC

Valley and Canyon Dispatch

Chilliwack Jets

radiodon11@gmail.com fvn@shaw.ca 604 392 5834

abbyTV

Chill TV

Unique Thrifting

Small Business BC

Community Futures

On Key

Related Posts