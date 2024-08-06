MP Mark Strahl Inviting Local Nominations for New King Charles III Coronation Medal

Chilliwack – Mark Strahl, Member of Parliament for Chilliwack—Hope invites nominations on behalf of Chilliwack-Hope residents who have made significant contributions to the community and country to receive the King Charles III Coronation Medal.

“On May 6th, 2023, we celebrated the coronation of His Majesty King Charles III,” stated MP Strahl. “To mark the special occasion, a Coronation Medal was created. The King Charles III Coronation Medal is a visible and tangible way to recognize 30,000 outstanding individuals of all ages and from all walks of life who have made a difference in their communities. To ensure the broadest possible recognition, several partners have been invited to nominate candidates from their communities or organizations for this national honour. As a nominating partner, I will have the honor of presenting 20 awards to deserving constituents in my riding of Chilliwack-Hope.”

MP Strahl will be accepting nominations for Chilliwack—Hope recipients of the King Charles III Coronation Medal from now until November 1, 2024, using the following criteria.

Eligibility Criteria:

Made significant contributions to the country, a province, territory, region, or community, or made an outstanding achievement abroad that brings credit to Canada; and

Been alive on May 6, 2023, the date His Majesty was crowned. Nominations can be made posthumously as long as the nominee was alive on that date.

The Medal may only be awarded once.

To be nominated through the office of MP Mark Strahl, the individual must live within the riding of Chilliwack-Hope.

Guidelines for the Selection of Nominees:

Nominations should focus on the achievements of persons who have helped build the Canada of today.

Nominees may be selected for:

Their long service and good conduct as a volunteer or member of an organization.

Having demonstrated high professionalism and/or outstanding achievement

Performing a deed or activity that brings great credit to Canada.

Through their achievements and sustained contributions, nominees will have distinguished themselves from others.

The Medal is to be awarded to individuals only, not to groups or couples.

Self-nominations will not be accepted.

Recipient names will be published.

Nomination Process:

Nominators should ensure that their nominations meet the essential criteria (e.g., was alive as of May 6, 2023) and that they have not been convicted of a criminal offence nor have they been subject to an official sanction by an adjudicating body, professional association or other organization, or conducted themselves in a manner that constitutes a significant departure from generally recognized standards of public behaviour that may undermine the credibility, integrity, or relevance of the Canadian Honors System, or detract from the intent of the award.

Award Process:

Recipients of the medal will be invited to celebrate at a private award ceremony in early 2025 at which time the list of Chilliwack—Hope recipients will be made public.

To learn more about The King Charles III Coronation Medal visit King Charles III’s Coronation Medal – Canada.ca

King Charles III’s Coronation Medal

For more details on the nomination process and to access the application form, visit:https://markstrahl.com/kingcharles/