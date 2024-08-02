Humane Canada – Parliament Asked to End Discrimination Against Pet Owning Canadians 

Ottawa – Canada’s housing and affordability crisis is leaving some pet owning Canadians out in the cold, facing discriminatory “no pet” clauses when forced to find new housing due to renovictions and increasing rents. Humane Canada, in partnership with its member humane societies and SPCAs and sponsored by MP Nathaniel Erskine-Smith, launched a parliamentary petition (e-5046) to increase access to pet-inclusive housing across the country.

“Discriminating against renters leads to increased surrenders, vulnerability, and precarious housing for Canadians,” says Barbara Cartwright, CEO of Humane Canada. “With animal shelters across the country at capacity, it’s time we address this issue head-on.”

Over 60% of Canadian households have cats and dogs, with more than 70% identifying them as family members. Pets provide proven benefits such as reducing stress, depression, and loneliness, aligning with the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals.

“This petition is crucial from a One Health/One Welfare perspective,” adds Cartwright. “The well-being of humans, animals, and our environment are deeply interconnected. By addressing pet-inclusive housing, we’re also tackling issues of housing insecurity, mental health, and social connectedness for Canadians.”

Currently, pet restrictions in rental housing contribute to housing insecurity and homelessness, disproportionately affecting young people, seniors, and people with disabilities. Loss of suitable housing is one of the top three reasons people surrender their pets to animal shelters, a problem exacerbated by national affordability challenges.

The petition also notes that landlords benefit from pet-inclusive housing through increased tenant retention and a stronger sense of community.

Humane Canada invites all Canadians to support this critical initiative by signing and sharing the petition available at: https://www.ourcommons.ca/petitions/en/Petition/Sign/e-5046