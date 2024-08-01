FVRD Boat Launches at Dewdney Park and Island 22 CLOSED TFN -Hazard Advisory – Chilcotin River Landslide and the Fraser River

Skip to content

FVRD – Electoral Areas A, B, D, and G

FVRD is aware of the Chilcotin River landslide and subsequent provincial emergency alert. The Ministry of Emergency Management and Climate Readiness (EMCR) has been in contact with FVRD and staff are monitoring the situation.

FVRD is supporting the Government of British Columbia key messaging and asking people to stay off the Fraser River waterway and away from the shorelines. The province is actively monitoring the situation and will inform the public of any status changes.

For status updates on FVRD parks:

Dewdney Boat Launch

Island 22 Regional Park

For information on the Chilcotin River Landslide and the Fraser River:

FVRD encourage all residents to follow FVRD and our communities on Alertable to ensure the fastest communication possible if future emergency notifications are required.

