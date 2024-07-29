Chilliwack’s International Overdose Awareness Day (IOAD) at Shxwha:y Village “Together We Can”- Thursday August 29

Shxwha:y Village /Chilliwack – Chilliwack’s International Overdose Awareness Day (IOAD) is at Shxwha:y Village on Thursday August 29.

This is a co-presents with the Chilliwack Community Action Team and Shxwha:y Village.

Starting with an opening prayer at 2PM, the afternoon continues with a live butterfly release, a resource fair, naloxone training, open mic as well as sharing of grief and loss.

This is an important event for the recovery community.

Facebook info is here and the schedule is below: