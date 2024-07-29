Chilliwack Hospital Auxiliary Now a Registered Charity

Chilliwack – The Chilliwack Hospital Auxiliary is a group of dedicated volunteers who generously donate their time providing unwavering support to enhance the comfort and safety of patients-in-care. The Auxiliary becoming a registered charity marks a new chapter for the community of Chilliwack.

Throughout the years, the Auxiliary has donated funds to help the Hospital Foundation purchase much needed equipment. Their commitment to continuously improve the health and wellness of the community has been an anchor to their success.

If you would like to support the Foundation or learn more about the great work of the Chilliwack Hospital Auxiliary please contact: Lakhbir.Jassal@fraserhealth.ca or visit fvhcf.ca to learn more.

The Fraser Valley Health Care Foundation raises funds for vital equipment and programs funded or endorsed by the Fraser Health Authority. They serve the communities of Abbotsford, Mission, Chilliwack, Hope, Agassiz and Harrison Hot Springs.

Visit fvhcf.ca

Call 604 851 4890

Email info@fvhcf.ca