Chilliwack Lotto Max Winner to Travel to Bora Bora After Winning $500K Extra Prize

Chilliwack (BCLC) – Aidan Beacock had to do a double take when he learned he won the $500,000 Extra prize from the July 12, 2024 Lotto Max draw.

“I was at the gas station, and I thought I won $500,” recalled Beacock. “I was shocked at first, it was unbelievable!”

The Chilliwack resident checked his ticket using the self-scanner at the Petro Canada on Fraser Highway and Lefeuvre Road in Abbotsford.

Apart from telling a co-worker, Beacock shared the news of his win with his mom. “She was shocked and happy!”

Beacock is still taking some time to decide what’s next but plans to invest some of his winnings. He is also excited to travel and hopes to visit Bora Bora this winter.

On how it feels to win?

“Happy! Excited! It’s just so unbelievable – it feels surreal.”

Beacock purchased the winning ticket at the Petro Canada station on Pemberton Portage Road in Pemberton.