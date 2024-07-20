Skip to content

United Way BC Wildfire Recovery Fund Now Open (VIDEO)

Burnaby- The Unite Way – United for BC Wildfire Recovery Fund is now open.

United Way are currently working locally with partners to aid residents and support the communities impacted by the Trait Creek and Shetland Creek Wildfires.

Agencies working on the ground in BC’s Interior to support those affected by wildfire are encouraged to apply to the United for BC Wildfire Recovery Fund, and British Columbians are urged to make a monetary donation to the fund at uwbc.ca/campaigns/wildfires

British Columbians who have been displaced by the wildfires and are unsure where to turn for resources in a new community are encouraged to contact 211 British Columbia by dialing 2-1-1 or visiting bc.211.ca

United Way recovery fund webpage is here.

2024 United Way Wildfire Recovery Screenshot

