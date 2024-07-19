Archway Charity Golf Tournament Raises $112,225

Abbotsford – Archway Community Services raised $112,225 for local community programs during its seventh annual charity golf tournament. The Archway Golf Tournament, presented by Sutton Group – West Coast Realty Abbotsford, took place on Tuesday, June 25th at Ledgeview Golf and Country Club.

144 golfers participated in the sold-out tournament, enjoying a delicious lunch, friendly golf competition, and dinner banquet.

Various Archway programs were showcased on the course, giving golfers a glimpse of the diverse services available to the community.

“Last year was the first time hitting the six-figure mark, and we are just ecstatic to have raised even more this year,” said Steve Carlton, Archway Past Board President and Golf Committee Chair.

“These funds will greatly impact the services we offer to youth, seniors, families, newcomers, and more. The support from sponsors, partners, and community members was crucial in reaching this achievement.”

The supported programs included a youth gang prevention program, Family Centre, Youth Resource Centre, and others. Additionally, a special on-the-hole fundraiser raised $8635 for Meals on Wheels, a program that provides nutritious meal options for individuals who are unable to shop or cook for themselves.

Golfer and long-time Archway donor, Ravi Dhaliwal from Central Valley Insurance, challenged his fellow golf tournament donors to contribute towards the Archway Food Bank Starfish Packs program. Dhaliwal pledged to match all donations received up to $4500. The fundraiser brought in another $9925 for the program. Starfish Packs provides packs of 2 breakfasts, 2 lunches, 2 dinners, and snacks to feed school-aged children in Abbotsford each weekend throughout the school-year and summer.

“Year after year, we are blown away by our community’s generosity and commitment to our mission,” said Janis Mitchell, Archway Golf Tournament Coordinator. “Donations received at this event empower us to make a positive impact and respond to emerging program needs.”

The funds and support came from over 50 sponsors, partners and donors, plus an online auction and 50/50 raffle.

The 2023 tournament raised $101,500. Since its inception, the tournament has raised more than $443,000 for Archway programs and services.