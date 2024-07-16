Mission Club K.I.D.S. Before and After School Program Expanded for September

Mission – Earlier service hours and additional spaces have been added to the Club K.I.D.S. program for the upcoming school year.

“We know that Mission is home to one of the youngest populations in the Fraser Valley,” said Mayor Paul Horn. “That means that families need access to quality childcare. We are extremely grateful to work with the Mission Schools Board of Education to expand this service to ensure that kids are safely cared for as their parents and caregivers go to work. Mission is eager to work with community organizations to try and enhance services for families.”



“On behalf of the Board of Education, we are very excited to be working alongside the City of Mission for the expansion of Club KIDS,” said Mission School Board Chair Shelley Carter. “As Mission continues to grow this expanded access to childcare will be critically important for the families in our community. Mission is a growing, vibrant community and this work with the City will help and support the necessary need for childcare.”



Alongside their existing program at Windebank Elementary, the new before school locations are: Albert McMahon Elementary Edwin S Richards Elementary Hatzic Elementary

The Club K.I.D.S. before school program starts at 6:30 a.m. each day, and children will be dropped off directly at their classroom when the bell rings.

The new locations were determined based on results from a recent survey, current program registration numbers, as well as the capacity for growth within each facility.



Registration opens on July 24 and 25

All registrants (new and seasoned) are required to complete a 2024/25 Club K.I.D.S. Registration Form for eligibility to register for the upcoming 2024/25 school year. Find out more.



July 24 9 a.m. Windebank & Morrison July 24 1 p.m. Central & McMahon

July 25 9 a.m. Cherry Hill, Hatzic & Hillside

July 25 1 p.m. E.S.R & West Heights