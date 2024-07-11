Kids Had a Blast at Camp Jubilee – Rotary Club of Mission, Mission RCMP, and the Mission School District

Mission – 21 children in grades 5 and 6 from the Mission area had a fantastic week at camp Jubilee this past week, and were smiling from ear to ear as they boarded the big yellow bus back home.

Every year, the Rotary Club of Mission, Mission RCMP, and the Mission School District partner to send a group of children to summer camp for five days, where they get to have incredible experiences, make new friends, and create memories to last a lifetime. Mission RCMP’s Youth Liaison Officer, Constable Johanna Robinson, had the opportunity to travel with the kids on the bus to and from North Vancouver, where the students then took a boat up Indian Arm to the camp.

I get to see some of these students throughout the year while I am visiting schools around Mission , says Cst Robinson, but seeing them in this environment, experiencing the adventure of going to camp, and knowing the positive impact Camp Jubilee will have on their lives, is simply amazing.

Anyone wanting more information about Camp Jubilee is encouraged to speak to staff at your local school or contact Mission RCMP.