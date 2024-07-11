Skip to content

UPDATE – City of Merritt – Restoring Water Use after Major Pump Fail

Home
Envrionment
Health & Lifestyle
UPDATE – City of Merritt – Restoring Water Use after Major Pump Fail

Merritt – JULY 11 UPDATE – Just after 6PM on July 11, City of Merritt posted that water service is being restored.

Repairs not complete; but remaining 3 waterpumps filling deficit.

Return to Level 3 Watering Restrictions.

Spray Park opens Friday, July 12

The city is now able to deal with fire risk

For more info https://merritt.ca/notices/

JULY 9 ORIGINAL STORY – As the heat wave is peaking, this was not great news for Merritt.

UPDATE – VOGHT WELL FAILURE JULY 9; 5:30PM: Gasket in the Voght pump station replaced. Electrical system needs 48 hours to dry.  Water production at Collettville Pump Station increased to compensate. Still not operating at full capacity.  Limit water use.

ORIGINAL STORY – Just after 9AM on Tuesday from the City social media:

The Voght Well has had a major failure that is affecting the City of Merritt’s water distribution system. Please cease all non-essential water usage until further notice. No lawn watering permitted at all until the pump is repaired. Avoid all non-essential outdoor washing. Conserve water by all means possible. It is vital that we all work together to conserve water so that we maintain our fire protection services.

City water remains potable. Please be patient while repairs are underway. More information will be released as soon as possible.

Share This:

CFC Chilliwack FC

Valley and Canyon Dispatch

Chilliwack Jets

radiodon11@gmail.com fvn@shaw.ca 604 392 5834

abbyTV

Chill TV

Unique Thrifting

Small Business BC

Community Futures

On Key

Related Posts