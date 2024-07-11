UPDATE – City of Merritt – Restoring Water Use after Major Pump Fail

Merritt – JULY 11 UPDATE – Just after 6PM on July 11, City of Merritt posted that water service is being restored.

* Repairs not complete; but remaining 3 waterpumps filling deficit.

* Return to Level 3 Watering Restrictions.

* Spray Park opens Friday, July 12, 2024.

* Now able to deal with fire risk.

* Thanks for water conservation efforts.https://t.co/wMvIHhroMc pic.twitter.com/dDE1AdjQCb — City of Merritt (@CityofMerritt) July 12, 2024

JULY 9 ORIGINAL STORY – As the heat wave is peaking, this was not great news for Merritt.

UPDATE – VOGHT WELL FAILURE JULY 9; 5:30PM: Gasket in the Voght pump station replaced. Electrical system needs 48 hours to dry. Water production at Collettville Pump Station increased to compensate. Still not operating at full capacity. Limit water use.

UPDATE: VOGHT WELL FAILURE

JULY 9; 5:30PM: Gasket in the Voght pump station replaced. Electrical system needs 48 hours to dry. Water production at Collettville Pump Station increased to compensate. Still not operating at full capacity. Limit water use. https://t.co/wMvIHhroMc pic.twitter.com/AXXsigDMZ7 — City of Merritt (@CityofMerritt) July 10, 2024

ORIGINAL STORY – Just after 9AM on Tuesday from the City social media:

The Voght Well has had a major failure that is affecting the City of Merritt’s water distribution system. Please cease all non-essential water usage until further notice. No lawn watering permitted at all until the pump is repaired. Avoid all non-essential outdoor washing. Conserve water by all means possible. It is vital that we all work together to conserve water so that we maintain our fire protection services.

City water remains potable. Please be patient while repairs are underway. More information will be released as soon as possible.