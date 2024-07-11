BREAKING – Multi Patient Crash on Highway 1 South of Boston Bar – Two Dead

Boston Bar (With files from DriveBC/Bruce Claggett) — Around 1:45PM on Thursday (July 11), on Highway 1 south of Boston Bar, a multi patient crash.

Initial reports say there are two dead.

This is at Ferrabee Tunnel.

BC Highway Patrol is investigating the cause of the crash and nothing has been ruled out at this time.

The highway remains closed as police work to gather evidence and make the road safe for travel. Motorists can monitor www.DriveBC.ca for updates and any available detours with respect to the highway closure. Please obey the direction of any traffic control personnel at the scene.

Anyone with information regarding this collision, including any dash camera video is asked to call BC Highway Patrol at 604-702-4039 and quote file number 2024-28948.