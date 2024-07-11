AbbyPD – Targeted Shooting on Topaz

Abbotsford – Early Thursday (July 11, 2024, at 5:06AM) Abbotsford Police patrol officers responded to a residence in the 2000 block of Topaz St. for a reported weapons complaint.

Upon police arrival, a 38-year-old male was located appearing to have sustained a gunshot wound. The male was transported to hospital.

AbbyPD Major Crime Unit has taken over the investigation with the assistance of Patrol Officers and the Forensic Identification Section.

Investigators are in the preliminary stages of this investigation; however, the initial investigation suggests this to be a targeted incident. No arrests have been made at this time.

Investigators ask anyone with information of this incident to contact AbbyPD by calling (604)-859-5225.

AbbyPD File: 24-28558