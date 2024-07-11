Abbotsford Canucks Release 24-25 Schedule

Abbotsford – By Abbotsford Canucks – The American Hockey League (AHL) announced its 2024.25 regular season schedule. The Abbotsford Canucks will open their season in Calgary on Friday, October 11, for a two-game set, before heading to Loveland, CO on Friday, October 18 to take on the Colorado Eagles on the 18th and 19th. Abbotsford’s home opener is set for Friday, October 25 at 7:00pm when the Canucks host the San Diego Gulls.

Following the two-game set against the Gulls on October 25 and 26, Abbotsford will host the Tucson Roadrunners on October 29 and 30, with both games starting at 7:00pm.

Click here for the complete list of dates and opponents for the 2024.25 regular season.

Key Matchup Info

Abbotsford will both start and end the season on the road, with their first four games away from Abbotsford Centre and their last three matchups taking place in Southern California (Bakersfield, Coachella Valley, and Ontario, respectively).

Of Abbotsford’s 72 games, 64 of them will be played against Pacific Division opponents. The eight games versus non-division opponents are splits between the Manitoba Moose (two home, two road) and the Laval Rocket (two home, two road).

The division rival Calgary Wranglers will face Abbotsford more than any other opponent. Both teams will open their respective campaigns in Calgary when facing off on October 11, while Abbotsford will host the Wranglers in three two-game sets, including their final two home games of the season on April 11 and 12.

Season at a Glance

Familiar Faces: Former Vancouver Canuck Manny Malhotra re-joins the organization as Abbotsford’s new Head Coach while captain Chase Wouters returns for a fourth season, having signed a two-year contract extension. Wouters and returning alternate captain John Stevens are both expected to reach their 200th regular season games played milestones for Abbotsford in 2024.25 as they represent the franchise’s top two longest tenured skaters (Wouters – 196 games played, Stevens – 179 games played).

‘Home Sweet’: Abbotsford will have three season-long six game homestands in 2024.25, with the first starting Saturday, December 7 against Colorado at 7:00pm and ending on Saturday, December 21 versus Tucson at 2:00pm.

Family SunDAY: Abbotsford’s home schedule features six Sunday games, each of which will have 4:00pm puck drops, a perfect time for the whole family to catch all the action.

O Canada: Almost 28%, or 20/72 games in 2024.25 will be played against Canadian opponents, Calgary Wranglers, Laval Rocket, and Manitoba Moose.

Hittin’ the Road: Abbotsford will have two season-long six game road trips in 2024.25, with the first beginning on Tuesday, November 19 in Bakersfield and wrapping up on Saturday, November 30 in San Jose.

‘California Stars’: The 2025 AHL All-Star Classic will be hosted at Acrisure Arena, home of the Coachella Valley Firebirds in Palm Desert, CA from February 2-3. Last season, the Canucks were represented by Surrey, BC native Arshdeep Bains, who led all scorers in the round-robin style tournament with five points (2-3-5) and was named the All-Star Challenge’s Most Valuable Player.

To sign up for early-access to single-game tickets, CLICK HERE. For more information on full season, half season, and mini memberships, CLICK HERE.