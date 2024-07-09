UFV Abbotsford Rainbow Crosswalk Vandalized

Abbotsford – In September 2023, CHASI HUB (UFV Community Health and Social Innovation HUB) poosted that CHASI is committed to turning knowledge into action, mobilizing research and making it accessible to all.

From their X/Twitter feed: The research centre is dealing with a number of cases of homophobia and recently. three pride banners were stolen. Staff and Students found one in the parking lot, spat on and covered in dirt. This is the 10th act of vandalism against this display and targeting the queer community. This was followed by an 11th incident where a flag was stolen.

Fast Forward to July 2024 and another incident of hate mongering on the UFV campus.

From an internal UFV release from Jackie Hogan, Acting President and Vice-Chancellor:

We are saddened and hurt by a disturbing act of vandalism that occurred this weekend on

our Abbotsford campus. Our security team discovered significant amounts of white and

black paint spilled to deface the Rainbow Crosswalk connecting parking lots four and six.

We promptly involved the police in this serious matter and an investigation is underway.

It is important to emphasize that UFV unequivocally rejects any form of hate, intimidation,

or ignorance within our campuses. We stand in solidarity with the 2SLGBTQIA+ community

and denounce this reprehensible act of vandalism. Our Pride flags have been raised as a

symbol of our commitment to inclusivity and Pride Won’t Hide.

We want to reassure you that UFV offers a wide range of support services to assist anyone

affected during this challenging time. For students experiencing distress, please visit the

UFV Counselling web page or contact the Student Support Centre for assistance.

For our employees, support is available through Homewood Health at 1-800-663-1142, or

by visiting the benefits page, Employee and Family Assistance Program resources.

Our dedicated security team continues to vigilantly patrol the campus to uphold safety

standards. Furthermore, our Safewalk program is available to provide escorts upon request

at 1-855-239-7654.

If you have any information regarding this incident, please contact UFV Security at 1-855-

239-7654 (local 7654) or the Abbotsford Police Department non-emergency line at 604-859-

5225, referencing file number AB24-27871.