Abbotsford Cooling Centres and Spray Parks

Abbotsford – With the first prolonged heat wave of the summer, Abbotsford’s Extreme Heat Response Plan and cooling centres are open. The City of Abbotsford website at www.abbotsford.ca/heat#cool has information for the community on how to stay safe in the heat, including locations where they can get respite from the heat. This page also outlines the City’s heat response at different levels in alignment with the Province of BC.

Abbotsford Recreation Centre at 2499 McMillan Rd (Monday – Sunday 5:30 am – 10 pm)

Matsqui Recreation Centre at 3106 Clearbrook Rd (Monday – Saturday 6 am – 10 pm, Sunday 10 am – 8 am)

Abbotsford Community Library at 33355 Bevan Ave (Monday – Thursday 9 am – 8 pm | Friday- Saturday 10 am – 5 pm| Sunday 1 pm – 5 pm)

Clearbrook Library at 32320 George Ferguson Way (Monday – Thursday 9 am – 8 pm | Friday – Sunday 10 am – 5 pm)

Mt. Lehman Library at 5875 Mt. Lehman Road (Tuesday – Friday 1 pm – 5 pm)

The Reach Gallery Museum at 32388 Veterans Way (Tuesday, Wednesday & Friday 10 am – 5 pm | Thursday 10 am – 8 pm | Saturdays 12 pm – 5 pm)

Additional Cooling Centres are opened as needed.

Spray Parks