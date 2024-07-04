It’s About Time – Traffic Signals Coming for Chilliwack Superstore

Chilliwack – At the July 2 meeting of Chilliwack City Council, a proposal that has been on the City’s radar since 2019 was approved.

From the City agenda:

Two tenders were received for the Luckakuck Way – Traffic Signal and Safety Improvements Tender before the stipulated deadline. The low bid submission was compliant.

This is Luckakuck in front of the Chilliwack Superstore. It has been the long standing concern for drivers especially trying to make a left hand turn into and out of the parking lot.

The project includes the civil and electrical works necessary to provide a new signalized intersection, concrete medians, driveway access changes off and onsite, multi-use pathway and street lighting works.

The rrecommendation was that Council award the tender for “Luckakuck Way – Traffic Signal and Safety Improvements” to Breakwater Contracting Ltd., in the amount of $1,298,050.95; and further, that the Mayor and Corporate Officer be authorized to sign any necessary documentation.

The project limits are on Luckakuck Way from the curve east of Vedder Road to the existing Multi-Use Path (MUP) at the railway overpass.



The work includes the construction of a MUP on the east side of Luckakuck Way, traffic signals at the northern most Superstore access, relocation of one Superstore access, reconfiguration of other accesses, conversion of the existing two-way left turn lane to dedicated left turn lanes with raised medians and the installation of additional streetlights at the traffic signal and along the MUP.

Currently there is no timeline for completion.

Superstore’s construction, opening and expansion was between 1996 and 1999. This was years before traffic became a major issue in the area.