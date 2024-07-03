2024 Fraser Valley Classic Car Show Raised $19,000 for Chilliwack Hospital Through FVHCF

Chilliwack – After having to miss 2023, the Fraser Valley British Motor Club was happy to see the come back of the Fraser Valley Classic Car Show FVCCS. The organizing committee was determined that the show was going to be rain or shine. Lucky for them and the all the participants the sun came to the show as well.

On June 9th, at the Chilliwack UFV campus at the Canada Education Park, the show had a great turn out with 155 cars on display along with food trucks, door prizes and raffles. “We welcome all makes and models as long as they are a collector car qualified vehicle,” explained committee member Bruce Webster.

“We are grateful to Sarah Toop Real Estate Group who joined us as the presenting sponsor of this years show,” shared Webster. “We would also like to recognize our other sponsors and their commitment to this year’s show”. Coast Chilliwack Hotel, Chartwell Retirement Residences, Chilliwack Ford, Simpson Auto, Zone Garage – Fraser Valley and to all those who donated door prizes.

All funds raised at the event are to support the Chilliwack General Hospital thought a donation Fraser Valley Health Care Foundation (FVHCF).

“We are happy to have Fraser Valley British Motor Club as a partner supporting health care in Chilliwack,” said Liz Harris, Executive Director FVHCF. “The turnout was fantastic and we look forward to next year’s show.”

This year’s show raised a total of $19,000. Part of this years fundraising efforts was a raffle for a 1962 MGB, which raised $10,485. The car was graciously donated by a member of the Fraser Valley British Motor Club. Congratulations to the lucky winner.

If you would like more information or to help support your local hospital, you can do so by contacting FVHCF at 1-877-661-0314 or online at www.fvhcf.ca.

All funds raised in Chilliwack go to support healthcare in Chilliwack.

Fraser Valley Health Care Foundation raises funds for vital equipment and programs funded or endorsed by Fraser Health. They serve the communities of Abbotsford, Mission, Chilliwack, Hope, Agassiz, and Harrison Hot Springs.