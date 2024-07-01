2024 Mission Soap Box Derby – Saturday July 6

Mission – It’s back ! Mission Soapbox Derby Association is at Hatzic Elementary on Saturday July 6.

**Sign-in Time:** 7:30 AM

Hatzic Elementary School – 8465 Draper St, Mission.

**Participant Requirements:**

– **Helmet:** Please bring a suitable helmet (e.g., bike, dirt bike) for safety reasons. Helmets are mandatory for all participants.

– **Water Bottle:** Stay hydrated throughout the day by bringing your own water bottle.

– **Sunscreen:** Don’t forget to apply sunscreen before the event to protect yourself from the sun.

–**Snacks:** All participants will be receiving a hot dog, chips and beverage at lunch time. There will be a food truck there. They encourage all participants to have some snacks available if they get hungry.

Organizers encourage all participants to arrive on time for sign-in at 7:30 AM to ensure a smooth start to the day’s activities. Parents are expected to stay on site and in contact with their child, as childcare is not provided. If you have any questions or need further information, feel free to contact missionsoapboxderbyassociation1947@gmail.com.

Facebook info is here.