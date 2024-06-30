Agassiz Harrison Community Orchard Opens

Agassiz – Agassiz Harrison Community Services and Earthwise Society opened the Community Farm Orchard with the goal of increasing access by Agassiz and Harrison residents to fresh fruit. This innovative and collaborative project has been in development for the last year and is a pilot project of the Agassiz-Harrison Food Coalition, who are committed to improving access to fresh local produce year-round.



The Community Farm Orchard is located on the 58 acres of the Earthwise Society on Golf Road and will provide a wide range of benefits to Agassiz and Harrison. Fresh fruit will be harvested and donated to those in need in the community through the Agassiz Harrison Community Services Food Bank. Fruit will also be available for purchase at the Earthwise Farm Store in Agassiz or through the Earthwise Community Supported Agriculture or Harvest Box Program. Local residents will learn how to grow their own fruit and gain skills in extending shelf life and preserving fruit.



The Community Farm Orchard Project is a pilot project operating until December 31, 2025, after which Agassiz Harrison Community Services and the Earthwise Society will undertake an evaluation and look to extend the project for the benefit of the Agassiz and Harrison communities for years to come.

For more informationm and/or to donate:

Ms. Diane Janzen Executive Director Agassiz-Harrison Community Services – djanzen@agassizcs.ca 604-796-2585

Ms. Patricia Fleming Executive Director, Earthwise Society – pfleming@earthwisesociety.bc.ca 604 946 9828