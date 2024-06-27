Summer Transit Changes for Fraser Valley Including Cultus Lake

Fraser Valley BC Transit is advising customers of changes coming to the transit system, effective June 30.

Abbotsford/Aldergrove:

To reflect a change in demand, select school trips will be removed from the following routes:

1 Highstreet/UFV

2 Highstreet/McMillan

4 Saddle/Downtown

12 UFV/Bourquin

31 Abbotsford/Mission





This summer service change includes the suspension of the following school routes:

22 East Townline School Special

24 Centre Loops School Special

26 Sandy Hill/Bourquin School Special





Minor trip time adjustments are being made to Route 21 Aldergrove/Abbotsford to help align connections with TransLink’s Route 503 in Aldergrove.

Customers are encouraged to use the Umo app,Transit app, Google Transit or any other real time trip planning app to see trip times and plan your journey.

For more information about trip planning, schedules and to sign up for customer alerts, please visit bctransit.com/central-fraser-valley.

Chilliwack/FVRD

This summer service change will see the return of Route 56 Cultus Lake. This route will provide customers with transportation options to enjoy Cultus Lake Park until September 2, 2024.

Route 56 Cultus Lake runs between the Vedder Crossing and Cultus Lake Elementary School. Limited service is also provided to and from Cottonwood Mall.

The service change also includes the return of Sunday service on Route 71 Agassiz-Harrison.

For full details, please check the latest Rider’s Guide.

For more information on fares, trip planning or to sign up for customer alerts, please visit bctransit.com/chilliwack