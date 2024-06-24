Premier Eby in Chilliwack to Announce Increase in Family Benefit Cheques

Chilliwack – Increased BC Family Benefit payments will be arriving in bank accounts this summer.

“With global inflation and high interest rates driving up daily costs, we know families are being hit hard right now,” said Premier David Eby. We’re increasing support to low- and middle-income British Columbians through an expanded BC Family Benefit. Getting a little extra money to families for the basics is one of the ways we’re helping people who are feeling squeezed right now.”

The Premier was in Chilliwack for the announcement with included MLA’s Kelli Paddon and Dan Coulter along with local DPAC Katie Bartel.

2024 Premier David Eby with local MLA’s Kelli Paddon and Dan Coulter

Families will receive on average $445 more than last year with a one-year bonus added to BC Family Benefit payments.

About 340,000 families with children, which is 66,000 more than last year, will receive the benefit through monthly deposits in their bank accounts or mailed cheques starting in mid-July. The 25% increase through the bonus means a family of four could potentially receive as much as $3,563 annually, while a single parent with one child could receive as much as $2,688.

“With rising costs of food, clothes, childcare and housing, parents are struggling to get by,” said Katie Bartel, a parent from Chilliwack. “Families are looking for support from their schools, communities and the government. The BC Family Benefit bonus plays a vital role in reducing child poverty, supporting healthy child development and fostering economic stability within communities. By investing in the well-being of children, the B.C. government can help alleviate financial burdens and create more opportunities for all families to thrive, ensuring a more equitable and inclusive society.”

The BC Family Benefit is a payment from the Government of B.C. delivered to people by direct deposit or cheque as a payment from the Canada Revenue Agency and arrives as a combined payment with the federal Canada Child Benefit.

“We know people are feeling the effects of high prices and stretched budgets,” said Katrine Conroy, Minister of Finance. “That’s why we’re increasing this year’s BC Family Benefit payments to help lighten the burden. I encourage people to file their taxes to ensure they’re receiving the supports they’re eligible for.”

To find out more at this one-stop online resource: https://gov.bc.ca/BCBenefitsConnector